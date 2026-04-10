The Pitt season 2 episode 14: The truth about Dr. Al’s condition

Through a good chunk of The Pitt season 2 so far, there have been questions aplenty regarding Dr. Al-Hashimi. Isn’t it nice to get some clarity?

Well, in the closing minutes of this week’s episode 14, we got it mostly through Baran herself. She ushered Robby into one of the open rooms, where she then displayed to her a chart. Or, to be more specific, her own chart. She has suffered from a series of seizures for decades, and clearly values his opinion after working with him for a significant stretch of time.

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Are there still a ton of questions that we have following this big reveal? Without question, with one of the bigger ones being why Dr. Al trusts his input more than neurologists or a lot of the other people that she has spent time with over the years. In theory, wouldn’t they understand things more? Then again, she is working with Noah Wyle’s character and with that, may recognize that there is more of a need to actually clue him in to what is going on.

We do think that from the standpoint of her actual care, Robby will be sympathetic to her. However, there is another issue that could come into question here — is this going to change how he views her in terms of whether or not she is able to do this job? We know that he has been far from the best this season when it comes to his emotional support or professional feedback. If we were Dr. Al, we would almost say to expect the worst but then hope for the best from this in totality.

Related – Be sure to get more news now on The Pitt, including other details on what is next

What did you think about the events of The Pitt season 2 episode 14 overall?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here to score some additional updates in the near future.

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