Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, April 9, 2026?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Of course, it is absolutely worth noting that there is so much to be excited about. Did you see some of the promos for what is ahead?

Well if not, then let’s just say that one of the main focuses of the final episodes this season will be the fate of multiple characters. Take, for starters, Maya from Station 19 being brought back into the world following a medical emergency. Is she going to be okay? We sure hope so, but we understand the reason to throw her back into the world now. Meanwhile, you also have Nick Marsh and even Owen Hunt eventually thrown into the mix. That is a lot of danger for the remaining characters, and that is not a lot of time to tell some of these remaining stories.

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Now, we unfortunately do get to the bad news: You will not have a chance to see any of this play out tonight. Instead, the plan is for Grey’s Anatomy to return on ABC with more episodes on April 30. Is it a little strange that the final two of the season are so separated from the rest? Sure, but we’ve certainly seem some strange marketing moves from them before.

For the time being, the only things that we can say for certain are as follows.

1. Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are both leaving at the end of season 22. However, that does not mean by any means that we are going to be seeing Owen killed off.

2. There is a season 23 coming, and we definitely believe at the moment that there is a really high chance that we are going to be seeing this season end with a cliffhanger.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including other discussion on the future

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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