Survivor 50 episode 8 preview: Another huge twist ahead?

Next week on Survivor 50 episode 8, is there going to be even more chaos? We knew that the post-merge game was going to be messy. We especially mean that through the lens of Coach and all of the assorted nonsense he brought to the table.

Is the Dragon Slayer easily now the biggest target entering the next phase of the game? Absolutely, but it is worth noting that one of the easily strategies to play off on this show is to just let someone think they are in control for as long as you possibly can. In doing that, you can hide behind them and ensure that you can stay safe for at least a little while longer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV reactions and reviews!

Based on the preview that we saw tonight for what is ahead, it does seem like all strategy here could be thrown out in the window in favor (ugh) of yet another twist. Jeff Probst seems to be announcing it at a challenge, suggesting that there could be grave consequences. We can’t say that we love that but at the same time, it could create drama and we know that the producers love that.

As for some other things to watch, remember that for now, there are clearly multiple sides. Coach does have to some extent his Four Horsemen group, whereas Cirie and Ozzy are also leading their own thing. Some people in the middle include Christian, Devens, and we presume to some extent Emily. The two sides could either pick at each other or attach the middle; then, there is also someone like Rizo, who is intentionally playing Coach and could easily use this in order to stab him in the back a little bit later on.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Survivor 50, including everything that took place tonight

What are you most eager to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







