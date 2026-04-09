Survivor 50 episode 7: Dee Valladares voted off over Coach

What we were reminded of pretty early on during Survivor 50 episode 7 was pretty darn simple: Being a former winner makes you a target. You already have a reputation, and one wrong move (or many) is going to put far more heat on you than it would in just about any other situation.

Now, this brings us to Dee Valladares, the person who we would argue is the best winner of the entire New Era. She’s great at playing all sides and being aggressive. However, she told way too many people that Rizo had an idol, and was unprepared for someone like Emily to then spread it around. That meant that by the time we got to the end of the immunity challenge, there was so much discussion all about getting Dee out of the game.

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Yet, here is the problem: Coach is Coach. He can’t help himself. He did way too much, creating haikus and barking orders left and right. He pushed so unbelievably hard for Dee to be taken out in a split vote, and because of this, he rubbed a ton of people the wrong way. That meant that Dee was able to start a massive campaign at Tribal, one that led to a lot of people starting to say Coach’s name. There was a legitimate case to be made for taking him out in order to ensure that the game could be opened up.

Yet, the moment that Dee played her Shot in the Dark, we assumed that she was done. That played out with a lot of the vote. Everyone else was fine to let Coach stick around in order to sink his ship a little bit longer. He’s not in control, but there is power in making him think that. Dee is gone, and she is the first member of the jury.

Related – Get some more news now on Survivor 50, including other details on what is ahead

What did you think about the events of Survivor 50 episode 7?

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