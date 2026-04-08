High Potential season 3 spoilers: Are we going to see Roman?

Coming out of the High Potential season 2 finale on ABC, one thing certainly feels rather clear: The producers want us to wonder about multiple things. For starters, you have the mystery as to whether or not Wagner is going to survive the cliffhanger. From there, you have who exactly showed up at Ava’s art show shortly before that.

Is that Roman? Of course, you can make the argument that 100% this is the case based on a reasonable amount of evidence. We know that he is still alive, he has ties to Willa, and there is room to explore a whole lot more.

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For now, let’s just say that all of this is ambiguous for a reason, something that actress Amirah J confirmed in an interview with TVLine while noting even that multiple versions were shot:

There was a version where she saw this shadowy figure, and there was a version where she didn’t, so when I read the original script, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, what are we doing here?’ … But I’m really happy with how the final version of it came out. I think it sets up Season 3 really nicely, and hopefully sets up the introduction of this new character.”

If Roman is coming on board the show for the next season, this opens the door for plenty of questions. Who is the right actor for the job, and how does this change Morgan’s relationships with everyone around her? Also, High Potential is clearly set up to have its ongoing mystery-of-the-week plots and no matter what, we do not see them doing all that much to deviate from that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to High Potential and what the future could hold

What did you think about the overall events of the High Potential season 2 finale?

Do you have any theories on this shadowy figure? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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