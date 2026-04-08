Shrinking season 3 episode 11: Could that have been a series finale?

We have now had an opportunity to dive into the Shrinking season 3 finale on Apple TV and within that, reached the end of the initial three-season arc.

Was there some wonderful stuff in here? Absolutely, but you can also definitely tell that there were moments in here that were planned as a possible series finale. Take, for example, the final conversation between Jimmy and Paul. So much of the show has been about the relationship with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s characters, and there is an element of closure here. The same goes potentially for Jimmy and his future in the dating world — we would not be surprised if season 4 was him moving forward with Sofi. Time will tell.

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In general, everyone has their opportunity to now move forward. Alice can head off to school and find herself, Sean has already gotten a great chance to further along his career, and Paul helped set Gaby off on a path to her own future. Was it predictable? Sure, but we also tend to think that this was largely the point. This is a show that has emotionally devastated us in the past and with that, Bill Lawrence and the producers likely saw no real need to do that again after all this.

To us personally, the real question is how you construct a season 4 in the wake of all this. Are there some creative ways you can think of in order to throw a lot of the metaphorical gang back together, without also undoing a lot of the various things that you set up? This could be one of the reasons why the writers opt for a time jump — as for how long it would be, that could still require somewhat of a wait-and-see approach.

Related – When are we going to see Shrinking season 4 premiere eventually premiere?

What did you think about the events of the Shrinking season 3 finale overall?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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