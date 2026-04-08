Foundation season 4 spoilers: A big Lee Pace update!

For those who have not heard as of yet for whatever reason, production is actively ongoing for Foundation season 4. Are we going to be getting Lee Pace and the rest of the cast back anytime soon? Probably not, but we are just happy about the fact that everyone is still going strong.

In general, though, we recognize that with the way season 3 ended, there is a chance to pick things up moving forward in a way that we have not in past years. The world is going to expand moving forward and with that, so do the stakes. (It may sound a little crazy to say that in some ways with this show, but we do believe that it is the case.)

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In order to get a proper production update, though, why not turn to Lee Pace? In a recent chat with Screen Rant, he did his part in order to adequately set the stage for the next chapter:

We’re in Prague right now. I’m in Prague right now in the middle of shooting season 4, so we are hard at work on it. I think it’s really cool this season. The show, it gets more bonkers every season. The story gets bigger. Now, we’ve added a whole other dimension to the story that I think, if you’ve been with Foundation for the first three seasons, this is going to open up a whole new dimension for the show. So I’m very excited for people to see it. I’m having a great time shooting it for sure.

Our hope still remains that season 4 is not the final one, mostly because if there is ever a show that needs to continue on the source material, it is this one. Yet, we are constantly reminded that this is not a cheap series to produce — if you want to see it stay, why not tell all of your friends to check it out?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Foundation right now, including more insight on the future

What are you most eager to see when it comes to Foundation season 2 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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