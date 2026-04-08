The Boys season 5 episode 3 air date, the schedule ahead

After the epic two-episode start to The Boys season 5 this week over on Prime Video, why wouldn’t you want to consider the future? There are so many exciting things still coming for the cast and crew, though the bad news here is also clear: You will have to wait a while to get some of them.

First and foremost, here’s your reminder (if you are not aware) that the schedule is a little bit different this go-around for the superhero satire. While we have seen three-episode premiere events in the past, this time around we are only getting two. The plan instead is to air weekly installments from here on out, which means that the eight-episode final season will play out a little bit longer.

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There is not some sort of specific synopsis yet for what is ahead on The Boys but at the same time, do you really even need that? It feels clear to us that the top priority here is ultimately going to be the quest to stop Homelander, if that is even possible. This is someone who has more control than ever thanks to the government, but a resistance is mounting.

In general, the biggest thing that we would say about the future here is pretty darn simple: People are going to die. That has been made clear throughout a lot of the promotion for the final season. Because the show doesn’t have to worry about keeping anyone around for another season, they can be rather gruesome and decisive when it comes to taking people out. This show does love to shock its audiences and odds are, that will continue.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk on The Boys as we look towards the eventual series finale

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into The Boys season 5 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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