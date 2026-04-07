The Boys season 5: EP on anxiety ahead of series finale

There are so many reasons to be excited about the fifth and final season of The Boys at Prime Video, but are there reasons to have some nervousness? Well, remember that for almost any producer out there, the series finale is one of the biggest challenges you are ever going to have. Every fan has their own feeling as to how a show should end — and many refuse to embrace almost any other outcome.

Do we think that the end of this show in particular will be bittersweet? Absolutely, and there is a great chance that a number of people will die. We would be shocked in the event that this doesn’t happen at the end of the day.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Kripke had the following to say when asked about whether or not he is excited to see fan reactions to the final episode:

Excites is the wrong word. What makes me most … anxious about the final season is really hoping we land the plane. It’s super hard to do a finale. Fans will retroactively judge the show based on how they feel about the finale. If we stiff it, they will definitely say, “Well, that show wasn’t as good as we thought it was.” And it’s almost like you’re trying to secure your legacy with these finales. And it’s the first finale I’ve ever done, too — so it’s not like I have any experience with it. So I’m mostly anxious and girding my loins.”

Do we think all of our favorite characters will survive? Probably not, but we do think it is high time to see Homelander’s demise — however in the world that happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Boys right now, including more on the story overall

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to The Boys and its series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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