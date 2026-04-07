The Testaments spoilers: Stephen Colbert’s voice to make cameo

As you await the premiere of The Testaments over on Hulu this week, why not get an added dose of star power thrown in here?

As a new report over at TV Insider reveals, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is going to be lending his voice to the upcoming story. Showrunner Bruce Miller indicated that the comedian “did a very nice turn and gave us a few minutes of their time and their voice to be the voice of ‘Radio Free Boston.'” This gives us a chance to hear at least a little bit more of the resistance, and we do welcome that fully. It is a reminder that there are still a lot of forces at play within Gilead and beyond, though it is unclear entering the Handmaid’s Tale sequel how active engaged someone like Agnes is in everything.

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Ultimately, Radio Free Boston is going to be connective tissue in some ways from Radio Free America in the original show, and we do think there is a little bit of value in having a recognizable voice on some of the airwaves. This is just yet another way that Colbert is really looking to diversify his future in the wake of The Late Show coming to a close in the near future. He is also co-writing a feature film within the larger Lord of the Rings universe, and here is a reminder that he is as big of a Tolkien fan as anyone out there.

Remember that The Testaments is going to be airing its first three episodes at once this week. Moving beyond that, it will go with a weekly run the rest of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Testaments, including other news on what is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into The Testaments over on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates ahead.

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