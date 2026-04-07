Matlock season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Melanie Lynskey returns

In what we are going to categorize as one of the more wholesome bits of news on the day, we now know when Melanie Lynskey will be coming back to Matlock season 2. Does anyone else love how she and husband Jason Ritter often appear on each other’s shows? Yes, we also say this with a tinge of disappointment regarding Ritter’s filmed appearance on Yellowjackets that still has not seen the light of day.

Ultimately, let’s get back to Matlock and Melanie for a moment. The actress, whose many credits also include The Last of Us and Two and a Half Men, will be coming back as Debra Palmer for the upcoming April 16 episode titled “Day One.” Her history with Senior makes her important here given what the team is going to be up to.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more? Then check out the synopsis below:

“Day One” – As the team continues tracing Senior’s money trail, they arrange a delicate meeting with a key accomplice, one that could expose them all. Also, the team takes on a criminal justice student’s personal case involving a hit and run, on the CBS Original series MATLOCK, Thursday, April 16 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, this is where we should note that this is not the season 2 finale, but it will be bringing the story pretty darn close to it. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that whatever happens is going to very-much carry over into the next part of the story. We are expecting drama, but of course plenty of entertainment to go along with it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock now, including other talk on the season 2 finale

What do you most want to see from Melanie Lynskey moving into Matlock season 2 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







