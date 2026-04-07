American Idol 24 results: Who was eliminated, April 6?

We knew heading into tonight’s American Idol 24 episode that there was going to be more discussion around the results than usual, and for good reason. Remember that last week’s top 12 reveal was pushed back due to a social-media voting glitch that resulted in chaos. Those results were delayed until the start of tonight’s installment, meaning that two contestants basically had to spend weeks waiting for a reveal one way or another.

So what ended up actually happening? Well, Julian Kalel and Jake Thistle are eliminated, which then left us with a top twelve who all had a chance to sing over the course of the night.

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The theme for the episode was major songs from the nineties, and it feels fair to say that the end result here was a little bit of a mixed bag. Mostly, the problem with the theme was that a whole lot of these songs have already been done to death on singing shows over the years.

As for the final elimination, this is where we saw Jesse Findling sent packing before the top 11. Rae was saved, and honestly, it is still a little bit surprising that they were in that much jeopardy in the first place here. It remains to be seen whether or not a turnaround with votes can happen there, mostly due to the fact that when you are in trouble on a show like this, it can be a pretty heft problem to turn around and find an audience again. We’ll have to wait and see just what happens over the course of the several weeks ahead.

Related – See more discussion on the recent American Idol 24 voting chaos

What did you think about all the American Idol 24 results this week?

Who are you rooting for out of the people who are left? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that remember to come back for more updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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