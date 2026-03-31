American Idol 24 top 14 results: Why was nobody eliminated?

It is not altogether often that you see a show like American Idol find a way to do something new so many years in. Yet, Monday night’s elimination episode did offer an opportunity for that very thing.

So what actually transpired here? Well, for the first time ever, the results for the top 14 (going into the top 12) were so overwhelming that the producers are not able to count them in time. We know that the show was experimenting with new ways of voting this season to try and make sure that they stay current … and this is one of the results of that. If it allows the producers to boast about numbers, we tend to think that we’re welcome it with open arms.

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So ultimately, the show now will take some extra time in order to get the vote total as accurate as possible. They will not be revealed as the start of the next episode.

So what does this effectively mean?

Well, from where we stand, it means that two contestants are going to be in a pretty awful position, one where they are now going to be preparing for another performance they may never end up doing. For viewers, of course the tension is going to be lingering.

Big-picture, though, this happening is giving the show way more press than it would have at any other point this season. If this happens on multiple instances moving forward, we have to imagine that it would be frustrating. In the end, though, the hope has to be that everyone finds a way to stabilize this going into the rest of the season — and save the shockers for the results themselves.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Idol now!

What did you think about what we saw on the American Idol episode tonight?

Were you shocked by the lack of an elimination? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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