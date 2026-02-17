American Idol 24: Meet Landon Hughes, bluegrass star

Every single season on American Idol 24, we are desperately looking for something authentic. Landon Hughes brought that and then some.

After all, we tend to get a lot of country, pop, and soul singers on this show — how many pure bluegrass artists are there? Not too many. His sound is pure Appalachia, and that is without even noting his solid musicianship and then also his sense of style. We never quite expected a dude from Kentucky who wears tie-dye and plays college soccer to be such a fantastic picker, let alone have a really unique voice to go along with it.

Now that we’ve said all of this, does Landon really have a chance to go far in the season? That’s something that we are insanely curious to find out over the rest of the season. There are some things that we love about the guy already, including just how genuine he seems to be regarding both his style and the experience of being on the show’s audition stage.

Are we nervous about him doing other styles, or trying to adapt songs to suit his own? To some extent, but he had a great answer to the judges about this very thing: It appears as though he is really eager to give things a try. It would be foolish to judge his versatility based on just one performance, especially since it feels like this overall experience will be really helpful for him. He is still young, and being on American Idol can be really good from a developmental perspective as much as it is anything else. We just hope that there are some more opportunities to see him as we get into the later parts of the competition.

