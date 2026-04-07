Extracted season 2 finale: Was RJ, Rhoman, or Polly the winner?

The Extracted season 2 finale has come and gone over on Fox, so who ended up being the winner between RJ, Rhoman, and Polly?

Well, we knew entering the finale that the producers were going to up the ante emotionally and we had that from start to finish. Yet, at the end of the day it was RJ who managed to take home the title! He survived in the wilderness will the help of his family, and now he has a chance of making his dream of owning a ranch come true. He clearly deserved the title after the source of the show.

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Of course, there are times the season made us want more of various things throughout it, as is often the case for reality TV in general. As a longtime fan of the genre, of course we also wanted to see Sandra Diaz-Twine around on TV longer. Yet, Extracted is the sort of show where it is harder to argue winners just because of what the contestants put themselves through, and also how isolating it can be at times for some of the contestants. Sure, they have their families looking out for them, but that only works so well.

For those curious, Rhoman ended in finishing in second place, whereas Polly is in third. Another season is in the books! While it would have been great to see the show last longer (it feels like these seasons really blow by), there is always a chance for more. The challenge is obviously finding unique ways to up the ante, especially when there have been so many highs and lows we have had a chance to see here over time.

Related – Are we going to be seeing an Extracted season 3 over on Fox?

What did you think about the overall events of the Extracted season 2 finale on Fox?

Are you happy RJ won? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

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