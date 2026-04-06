Extracted season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on Fox, is there a chance that an Extracted season 3 is going to happen? Or, have we reached the end of the line here?

Well, the first thing to note here is that when it comes to reality shows in general, the process behind renewing / not renewing them is a little bit different. If you are the network, you can take however long you want to decide to bring this back since you can at any time. There are certainly reasons to think that the powers-that-be will want more, with the biggest one being that it may be cheaper than scripted shows and there are still ways in which you can build awareness of it.

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Heading into Extracted season 2, we saw Fox make one big attempt of this by bringing on at least a few familiar faces to the reality TV world as family members in HQ. That could continue and honestly, it is smart to try to court fanbases for established faces — while also trying to make new stars at the same time.

Provided that we do get another season…

Our hope is that it would air in early 2027 so that there is a measure of consistency here. The factors that the network will look at in determining the future start of course with the ratings; beyond that, they will also look at retention one week to the next, cost, and also plans for their future schedule altogether. We know that casting is underway, but that in itself does not guarantee anything. Really, what is happening with this is that the casting team likes to be able to show the executives during the process that there is still a number of interested parties out there eager to take part in this crazy / super-intense competition.

Do you want to see an Extracted season 3 happen at Fox down the road?

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