Shrinking season 3 episode 11 (finale): Could Sofi return?

In a little over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Shrinking season 3 episode 11 arrive on Apple TV — are you ready for the finale? We’re prepared to laugh, but also to get emotional over the course of it. After all, it feels like this entire episode is being designed to be the conclusion of a three-season story arc that was designed from the start.

We know that for most of season 3 in particular, we had a chance to see a story about moving forward. For Alice, that means going to college; meanwhile, for Paul that means retirement. Then, there is Jimmy. He still has not resolved his issues with his father Randy and while it seemed like he was ready to try dating Sofi (Cobie Smulders), he eventually decided that he wasn’t quite ready.

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For the sake of this article, we want to focus more on the latter. Is there a chance that Smulders appears again before the season is over? The actress is not featured in any promotional photos for the finale, so Apple is clearly keeping that under wraps. It does feel possible but if she does come back, the onus has to be on Jason Segel’s character to make a reunion worth her time. He’d have to reassure her that he is prepared to move forward and won’t just compare her to Tia.

Then again, we do also remember here that Jimmy does not have to be in a new relationship in order to move on from his late wife. Also, he could eventually end up with someone else. Shrinking has been renewed for a season 4, and it will kick off an entirely new arc with all of the main cast from the first three seasons coming back.

Related – Yes, Harrison Ford will be back for Shrinking season 4

Do you think that we are going to be seeing Sofi over the course of the Shrinking season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming down the road.

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