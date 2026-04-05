Shrinking season 4: Is Harrison Ford 100% returning?

Just in case you were nervous at all about the status of Harrison Ford entering Shrinking season 4, here is another reason not to be.

In a new post on Twitter this weekend, executive producer Bill Lawrence confirmed that Ford will 100% be back as Paul, noting that this is technically news that was already out there. Of course, there are a certain percentage of all TV fans who are not online all that much, so this could be a welcome revelation for a number of them — and we certainly recognize / understand why. We appreciate that everyone can be reassured, especially when you consider for a moment what is happening within Paul’s storyline.

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If you need a quick refresher, it goes a little something like this: Based on where the story is right now, it seems like Paul is heading to the East Coast in order to receive consistent care from his daughter. That could signal him being on the way out … but who says he would ever stay there? We also would not be shocked if there was a sizable time jump between season 3 and season 4, one that could also bring Alice back from college and further along the careers of some of the other characters at the same time.

Ultimately, we know there was a lot of confusion in general about season 4 online yesterday, so let’s clear it up slightly. The first three seasons were designed as a continuous arc, and the finale will be the end of that. Season 4 will be a story that is totally new, but feature all of your favorite characters at the same time. As for whether it leads to something more, time will tell.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shrinking now, including a sneak peek of the finale

What do you want to see from Harrison Ford on Shrinking season 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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