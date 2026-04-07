Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, April 7, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been lucky to get some new installments as of late — even if the 500th one made us particularly sad. The agents are still mourning Leon Vance, and we do think that this is going to be the case for the bulk of the season.

Now, let’s get into talking about tonight, as you will be seeing Sean Murray and the rest of the cast back with something more. “Knick-Knack” is going to be airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and this is a story that will have a lot of adventure front and center. How can it not, given that a treasure hunt makes up at least a part of the overall story?

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To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 23 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Knick-Knack” – A murder aboard a museum ship becomes a cryptic treasure hunt when a dying Navy captain leaves a final clue. To solve it, the team must decode what was worth killing – and dying – for, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, April 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for whether or not something more is going to be said here in regards to Vance’s replacement, we do tend to think there is a good chance of that. After all, let’s just say that there are multiple interim directors who will be brought in here and there. We don’t think there is any closure coming in this episode, but will there be clues? There is a good chance of that.

Related – Get some more discussion now on NCIS, including when Rocky Carroll will be back to direct

What do you want to see on NCIS season 22 episode 15 when it airs tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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