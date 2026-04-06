The Beauty season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about The Beauty season 2 between now and the end of April? Is the show even officially coming back?

Well, let’s just start off here with a reminder of where things currently stand: FX still has not publicly made a decision on the future of the Ryan Murphy drama. Of course, we would love to be able to sit here and say that we are hopeful regarding the future, but the truth is actually a little more complicated. Hulu does not release the streaming numbers for the show like this to the public, and there is also no exact price tag out there. While this may not be the most expensive series out there, it is still hard to imagine that it comes cheap, especially with the international locations.

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For now, getting a renewal is the first order of business — the biggest thing The Beauty has going for it right now is the presence of Ryan Murphy behind the scenes along with some big names like Evan Peters. In the event that a season 2 is ordered soon, there is at least a hope the next chapter could premiere in 2027, though that would depend in part on when filming is done, let alone when FX wants to bring back on the air. Murphy is for now working on a new season of American Horror Story, and we know that in general he is someone who has a lot of irons in the fire.

Ultimately, our advice is to not spend too much of this month looking far ahead. We will be happy to get news about the future soon and that’s it … provided, of course, that the news is good.

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What are you most eager to see at this point when it comes to The Beauty season 2?

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