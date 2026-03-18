The Beauty season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, we are in the midst of a rather long wait to see if The Beauty gets a season 2 renewal. Given the enormous, super-shocking cliffhanger we had at the end of season 1, of course we want more!

For the sake of this article, let’s assume that the show manages to come back for more — a move that would likely be based on global viewership and/or the relationship that FX and Hulu have with Ryan Murphy. Just how long would it take for the series to return for more?

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In the past, we have done our best to map out optimistic scenarios where The Beauty could return at some point in 2027, a move that would be dependent on a quick renewal, cast availability, and then also scripts being prepared in a reasonable amount of time. However, we do think there is a reasonable worst-case scenario that hints at a 2028 release, even if we don’t want anyone to have to wait that long.

So what could some hang-ups here be? It starts with the aforementioned cast schedule — if you want many of them to stick around, you may have to accommodate other projects in their lives. Then, in speaking of accommodation, Murphy himself has American Horror Story and All’s Fair in the works this year, and that does not even mention some other projects he is involved in, even if he is not writing them on a day-to-day basis.

Given that we are in an era now where two-year waits are pretty standard for a lot of shows, it is not absolutely bonkers to think that something like this could happen. Frustrating as it may be, it would also be better than seeing a show get rushed along fast.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion right now when it comes to the end of The Beauty season 1

How long do you think we could be waiting to see The Beauty season 2 arrive?

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