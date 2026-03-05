The Beauty season 1 finale: Was the ending, cliffhanger enough?

Given that The Beauty is the sort of show that has been all about twists and turns from the start, why would we expect something different from the finale?

After all, we do tend to think that the final chapter of this show raised some major questions when it comes to vanity, let alone the show’s central, Faustian dilemma: Will you sell a part of your soul to look better? When offered a cure, are you going to do what is largely assumed to be the “right thing”?

Well, as we got closer to the end of the finale, some of these characters actually did decide to generate what can effectively be called the “rebirth.” We saw Cooper in the cocoon, waiting for some sort of transformation to be complete … but what was the end result? As it turns out, we don’t even know! We are left to wonder, and maybe that is the point as to whether or not it really worked? Maybe this is a cliffhanger for another season because as it stands, this is enough to be instantly infuriating.

There are still so many questions to wonder, beyond just if Cooper will ever return to his true form. Where is Byron? How much more could everything spread? For a show that does not have a guaranteed season 2 by any means, this is a very bold statement to leave people on. Obviously, it was intentional … but does it justify the journey that we’ve been on over the past few weeks? That is very much a worthy question of debate on its own.

What did you think about the events of The Beauty and its season 1 finale?

Do you think the producers should have tried to tie together at least a few more loose ends? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

