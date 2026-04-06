St. Denis Medical season 3 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following the events of the season 2 finale, is there more that we can say when it comes to St. Denis Medical season 3 at NBC?

Of course, there are a lot of different subjects to dive into here, and we begin with the fact that the comedy has already been greenlit for another chapter — something that we are very-much thrilled about. It allows us to be able to not worry heading into the next few weeks, which can be a pretty perilous time for network show when it comes to their futures.

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If there is one thing that NBC is likely thrilled about with St. Denis Medical in particular, it is this: The show managed to mostly be steady in both live viewers and the 18-49 demographic to season 1, which is really difficult to do. Just consider that more and more viewers are moving away from broadcast TV every single minute! This is a sign that a season 4 is also likely, provided that the producers can continue to deliver stories of the same quality.

Now, as for a possible premiere date…

Let’s just say that we will probably be waiting until at least late September or early October. That is pretty standard for network shows, and it could technically be later than that. A lot will depend on if it remains in the same timeslot or what the rollout plans are. At least we will have a little more clarity on certain things when a full schedule comes out from NBC in a matter of weeks. From there, they typically unveil some specific dates over the course of the summer. There is no real reason to think they are about to do something different.

What do you most want to see moving into St. Denis Medical season 3 when it airs?

When do you think we will have a chance to see it? Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are some other updates on the way.

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