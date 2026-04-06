MobLand season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

We are now in April and with that in mind, are we getting closer to more news on MobLand season 2 finally coming out?

Well, the first order of business here is sharing the great news that filming has officially wrapped for the cast and crew. The team has been hard at work over the past several months to make the magic happen all over again and suffice it to say, we are really excited to see where things go. There is going to be a lot more family chaos — and also, more than likely, some external threats. You know that the performances are going to be great, not that this is a shock given that this is a series featuring the likes of Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren at the center of it.

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So what is left before Paramount+ announces a larger date? Well, unfortunately, quite a bit. Remember for a moment here that the streamer still is likely to wait a little while, mostly because a lot of these episodes still need to be edited and this is a process that takes a long time to get together.

From where we stand…

We are probably going to be seeing some sort of premiere-date announcement come later in the spring, with the show coming back over the course of the summer. We do think that a hit of this magnitude is not one for anyone to wait around on, and we do think it will help Paramount bridge the gap between the upcoming The Dutton Ranch and then season 3 of Landman. There are some other important series scheduled in there as well, but these are (in our mind) the two obvious titans.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MobLand and what the future will hold

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into MobLand season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

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