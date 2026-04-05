Dark Winds season 5 premiere date hopes over at AMC

Following what you see tonight on AMC, what more can we say about a Dark Winds season 5? Is the series coming back for sure?

Well, let’s just start things off here with where things officially stand: The adaptation is going to keep on going. It has developed an incredible fan base over the past few seasons, and that has made it all the easier for it to get consistent renewals. Production on the next season actually started last month, which we imagine is a smart way to get ahead of the hot New Mexico temperatures in the summer. There will be eight episodes in the next chapter of the show.

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Here are what some key players had to say about the renewal at the time in which it happened.

Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios – “Over four seasons, Dark Winds has masterfully blended compelling character-driven stories, Navajo culture, spirituality and breathtaking cinematography. We are elated to continue the journey alongside showrunner John Wirth and the incomparable Zahn McClarnon. Our extraordinary producing and creative team, cast and crew have crafted a gripping crime drama that continues to be embraced by fans and widely celebrated by critics. We can’t wait to share more of this incredible story with audiences across the globe.”

Zach McClarnon, executive producer and star – “Thank you to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of AMC Networks for continuing to support and believe in Dark Winds … It’s such a privilege to embody the character of Joe Leaphorn, and I’m excited to return to Santa Fe with this amazing cast and crew to craft another thrilling season of the show that means so much to all of us.”

John Wirth, showrunner – “For four seasons now AMC Networks has provided us with the opportunity to entertain audiences through the unique lens of a traditional crime story set on the Navajo Nation in 1972. We are one of one and never take this strong support for granted. Thanks to everyone at AMC Networks, our talented writing staff, stunning cast, and a Santa Fe crew that’s become a training ground for Native artists, we’re thrilled to be coming back for a fifth season of Dark Winds.”

When will the show be back?

Well, let’s just say that the plan here is for the series to return at some point in 2027. Because of when filming kicked off, it does make sense for it to remain in February or March — though this will obviously come down to the discretion of the network. They do have all the control.

What are you most eager to see moving into Dark Winds season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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