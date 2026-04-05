The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about The Terminal List season 2 between now and the end of April?

Of course, we would not blame anyone out there who is interested in learning more about the next chapter sooner rather than later. The present-day version of the show (in other words, not including Dark Wolf) has been off the air for a really long time now … but we may be inching towards a few more headlines coming out sooner rather than later.

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After all, remember the fact here that filming has been done for a handful of months, and this does give us hope that it could be returning moving into either the summer or the fall. Does this mean that the show is going to be getting a premiere-date reveal this month? It is possible but for now, we still consider it unlikely. The show probably does have a little bit more post-production to do before it can get closer to an announcement.

As for what The Terminal List season 2 will be about, our general feeling is that it will be centered for the most part around another key mission. We will be seeing Chris Pratt front and center, but also some new additions and plenty of danger. You obviously have to raise the stakes from the first season but beyond just that, all of the other action series that are on the streaming service at this point. Competition is there, and most viewers do have a limited number of hours in a day to check out various shows.

Related – Get some more discussion now on the future of The Terminal List

What are you most ready to see moving into The Terminal List season 2 when it arrives?

When do you think we are actually going to be getting some sort of premiere date reveal? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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