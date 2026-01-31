The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: A Chris Pratt update

There is certainly no denying at this point that we have been waiting a very-long time to get a season 2 premiere date for The Terminal List. Is more information on the way sooner rather than later?

Based on where things stand right now behind the scenes, a lot depends on how you define “information.” There is no date as of yet over at Prime Video; however, star Chris Pratt has certainly noted that it will be coming this year. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast per TV Insider, the actor indicated as much when asked about its return. He also shared a behind-the-scenes update: “Yeah, we’re done with season two. Yeah, we’re in post right now. We’ve locked six of eight episodes.”

One thing that we all have to remember is that even when production is done on season 2, it does not mean we will be getting more right around the corner. The future of this show, like so many others, is firmly dependent on what the Amazon-owned streaming service decides. They could make us wait for a long time simply because they do not need it on their schedule in the immediate future.

As for what we anticipate coming up on the show, we honestly do not expect any sort of huge departure from either the first season or the Dark Wolf prequel. The whole objective here is to effectively produce a big-budget film in TV form in a lot of ways, one that will generate a lot of discussion and potentially set the stage for more. Regardless of whenever it does return, we are of the belief that we will get more news about it a couple of months in advance.

