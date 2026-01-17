The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Terminal List season 2 between now and the end of January? At the very least, can we offer up some news on where things stand?

There is no real reason to stall out on sharing further news, so let’s just go ahead and share the following: Production for the latest chapter of the military drama is done and of course, it is nice to have confirmation on that already. It has been an incredibly-long wait since the end of the first season — sure, we’ve had the prequel Dark Wolf in between, but we know these shows are tough since you know how the story ends for at least a character or two.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

It would be wonderful to say with a measure of confidence that The Terminal List is going to be back sooner rather than later, but here is where the unfortunate news comes into play. Because filming has not been done for that long, we are in a spot where we will likely be waiting for at least a few more months to hear definite news. The best-case scenario may be getting it back over the course of the summer, and that post-production is done in plenty of time before that.

In the interim, we absolutely recognize that there are other good things that Prime Video has on their plate. For example, the second season of Fallout is on the air at present; later this spring, they will have the final season of The Boys. The Terminal List is a valuable part of their roster, but we also wonder how much work will be needed to promote it after such an extended time off the air. Will the star power be enough in order to carry it on its own?

What are you the most excited for at present when it comes to The Terminal List season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







