Survivor 50 episode 6 may be interrupted by Presidential Address

For those who have missed some of the hype over the past few days, it appears as though Survivor 50 episode 6 could be something epic. After all, there has been so much discussion already about a Blood Moon Tribal Council that could go down in the history books. Will multiple people be voted off? That is possible.

At present, it simply feels like the most important thing to note is that this is going to be a two-hour installment … meaning that there is absolutely a lot of content coming. Yet, there is also something that could cause an interruption midway through.

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Tonight, news came out from the White House that tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, the President is going to deliver a primetime address about the state of a conflict in the Middle East. Because of this, there is a chance that a chunk of this Survivor 50 will be delayed. CBS will almost certainly pick back up where they left off, meaning that a chunk of the schedule overall could be thrown into some limbo. However, the entirety of the episode will still be there. (We would move forward with the assumption that the network will be airing the speech.)

If you have not seen it yet, here is how the powers-that-be are describing episode 6:

“The Blood Moon” – A mysterious boat arrives delivering an exciting message, “Drop your buffs!” A mad dash ensues when castaways discover that an advantage is hidden deep in the jungle. This week’s mouthwatering challenge reward lifts spirits, but only briefly. A true SURVIVOR first, the dreaded blood moon leads to a historic tribal council, on SURVIVOR 50, Wednesday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Related – See a sneak peek now for what is ahead — and if Jonathan can recover from being left out of the vote

Do you think this two-hour Survivor 50 is going to be worth the hype, especially now it is getting stretched out further?

Be sure to share below and of course, remember to also come back to make sure you do not miss anything else.

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