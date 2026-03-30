Survivor 50 episode 6 sneak peek: Will Jonathan recover?

As we move into Survivor 50 episode 6 on CBS this Wednesday, Jonathan Young is finding himself in a similar spot to Ozzy Lusth the week before. He was just blindsided at this past Tribal Council; how does he deal with the aftermath?

During episode 5, a great deal was made (especially by Christian) over how bitter Ozzy was about being left out on the Mike White vote. This does track at least with some of his history in the game, but Ozzy, to his credit, managed to find a way to recover enough to be safe at the Tribal Council after the fact.

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Now, Jonathan has to figure out how to adapt. If you head over to the show’s official YouTube, you can see a sneak preview where he explains that this is the first time in his history playing the game that he’s been fully blindsided. (Remember that he was eliminated via challenge at the final four in season 42.) He did not see the Charlie vote coming and rather than be angry, he tries to immediately do damage control. He has a conversation with Dee, one where the two reaffirm that they do need each other. We do think on some level, this is true. They are both threats for totally different reasons, and there is value in having a shield. Jonathan may think he’ll be targeted for his challenge ability; meanwhile, Dee may think she can beat him at the end of the game.

What the two may not be aware of at this point is that a merge is coming — or, something that at least looks like a merge! Everyone is getting new buffs, but being that this is a particularly bonkers season, we would not assume anything one way or another until Jeff Probst actually spells things out.

Related – Get even more insight now on the next Survivor 50

What do you think is going to happen entering Survivor 50 episode 6 later this week?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and predictions right now! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

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