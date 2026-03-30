Matlock season 2 to have two-hour finale on CBS
Just in case you were wondering how Matlock season 2 is going to conclude over at CBS, let’s just say this: It is going to be in a pretty epic fashion!
Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that come Thursday, April 23, the Kathy Bates drama will have a two-hour finale to wrap things up for the time being starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. There is a season 3 renewal already out there, so thankfully that is not something you have to worry about. Concern yourself only with the events of the story, which could contain a wide array of various twists. Isn’t that something this show does better than most?
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To date, the network is keeping a lot of the finer details about the end of Matlock season 2 under wraps, save for the fact that Gina Rodriguez is going to be teaming up with her former Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman for a role. We are already curious to see if that carries over further to the third season, or if there will be a major cliffhanger in general. There certainly was at the end of season 1, so why not keep that going?
Given the fact that this finale is only a matter of weeks away, we do anticipate that CBS is going to share a few more details about it within the relatively near future. It also should garner a reasonable amount of promotion, given that this is the one show that they have that is actively garnering awards-show consideration at this particular point. Sure, we understand that there are a number of procedural components here but at the same time, they have found a way to really weave in some important long-term stuff at the same exact time.
Related – Be sure to learn more all about Matlock season 2 and what more is coming
What do you most want to see on the Matlock season 2 finale?
Are you hoping for a huge cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.