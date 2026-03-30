Reacher season 4 premiere date: What’s left before reveal?

If you have been extremely eager to see Reacher season 4 over on Prime Video, you have to consider the past week a grand time for news. After all, consider what we’ve learned!

Per star Alan Ritchson, his work doing ADR on the season is now done, basically suggesting that most of what is left at this point is technical stuff. We imagine there is more editing to be done alongside some visual effects. This is a show that requires time to make it perfect, and we tend to think that for the producers, all of this stuff is top priority. Prime Video will need to be confident in the state of the series before announcing a date.

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With all of that being said, there is one more thing that is worth noting at this point: We do think that the launch of the Neagley spin-off is also important to us getting a Reacher return date, likely because that show could very well come first. It filmed before the fourth season of the flagship show, and we also know that Ritchson is set to make an appearance. For now, these are at least some things that we need to consider. The same goes for the Amazon-owned streaming service spacing out the remainder of their 2026 programming. They will not have a good chance of retaining their subscribers, after all, if they put all of their content out at once.

Will this season be worth the wait?

For now, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic. Season 4 is based on the Lee Child novel Gone Tomorrow and based on what Ritchson has said, it is going to be the best chapter of the series so far. We would not be shocked in the event that a season 5 is revealed before season 4 comes out, but that is something that still requires a wait-and-see approach.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Reacher season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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