Grey’s Anatomy renewed for season 23 at ABC; premiere date hopes

For those who were hoping for good news on the Grey’s Anatomy front after the impending exits of Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, you are very much in luck.

According to a new report coming in now via Deadline, the long-running medical drama has officially been confirmed for a season 23. While it remains to be seen if the rest of the current cast will return, our personal sentiment was that the departures of the aforementioned cast members are a way to ensure most of everyone else comes back — provided that they are interested in doing so. The exits of Owen and Teddy may be a cost-cutting measure to some extent to keep the show going, especially since there have been so many financial adjustments to the series already over the past couple of years.

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With this renewal in mind, we are happy to be able to watch the remainder of the season without any overt concern over the future. With that being said, though, of course we do still have to wonder when it will be back. Will the show still return in the fall? The idea of a shorter episode count has been floated, with the reason being once again a cost-cutting measure. If Grey’s does ever shift to only doing 13-15 episodes a season, they could shift it to midseason … but we will wait and see for that. We will assume for the time being that we will see it back in the fall, but an official announcement could come in the months ahead.

As for whether or not season 23 will be the final one, only time will tell — no matter when it ends, we really just hope that it will be announced long in advance so that we can prepare.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including more on Raver and McKidd’s exit

What do you think about Grey’s Anatomy being renewed for a season 23?

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