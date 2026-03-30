Rooster season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Greg’s ex-wife Beth arrives

Next week on HBO, you will have an opportunity to dive more into Rooster season 1 episode 5 — is there anything more specific we can say?

Well, one of the real charms of a series like this is that it works slowly over time to give you more insight on a lot of the characters — and rest assured, this is going to happen here, as well. Greg’s ex-wife Beth is going to turn up on campus, and it does feel like that will be a significant jolt to his system. We have seen Steve Carell’s character try to evolve and be different since he turned up there, but will everything start to shake up for him moving forward? Time will tell, but it should prove fun.

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If you look below, you can see the full Rooster season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

When his ex-wife Beth shows up for a dedication ceremony on campus, Greg starts to backslide into old habits. Later, Katie reconnects with Archie, and Dylan finds herself flourishing in her new role.

For right now, we would personally consider this to be a story based mostly on relationships rather than singular events. Where we are right now with these people is probably not where they are going to be in the finale and we welcome that. What does make Greg notable and exciting as a character is that on the surface, you can argue that he has a lot of stuff together … but is that really the case? He may be successful thanks to his books, but one of the main things we just have to remind ourselves here is that this fiction is not your reality.

Related – Are we going to learn more about a Rooster season 2 sooner rather than later?

What do you most want to see on Rooster season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

Have you enjoyed the bulk of the series so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

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