Rooster season 2 renewal: Is it a sure thing? The long-term plan

Given that we are only a single episode into Rooster over at HBO, we recognize fully that it may be crazy to think too far ahead. However, do you think that is going to stop us?

After all, the Steve Carell comedy has already shown itself to be an enormous ratings winner at the network one episode in, not that this is a huge surprise. It has star power thanks to its lead and beyond just that, the presence of super-producer Bill Lawrence behind the scenes. This is a guy who has three shows currently airing; in addition to this, he has Scrubs and Shrinking, and that does not even mention upcoming chapters of Bad Monkey and Ted Lasso. There is a lot on his plate, but also for good reason!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

One thing that Lawrence has become notable for in this current TV era is pitching three-season story arcs and based on what we are hearing now, that is the case as well. Co-creator Matt Tarses confirmed as much to TV Insider, while Lawrence added the following:

“One of the cool things about streaming nowadays, and we never got to do [is] you pitch a beginning, middle, and end, and we know the beginning, middle, and end of this particular story, but it’s so much fun, I’d do it forever and ever, you know?”

The latter statement is a clear signal that there is flexibility for more of Rooster if other stories come along — something we have already seen play out with Shrinking. For now, though, HBO likely already knows what a season 2 for this show is all about, and they can move quickly on a renewal whenever they see fit. The faster that happens, the quicker a production turnaround can take place.

Related – Learn more right now entering the next episode of Rooster

Are you already feeling hopeful that a Rooster season 2 and beyond could take place?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







