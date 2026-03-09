Rooster season 1 episode 2 preview: The future for Steve Carell, cast

After the big premiere today on HBO, is there more that we can say when it comes to Rooster season 1 episode 2?

Well, first and foremost, we really should begin by noting exactly why we have been so excited to see this show. It comes in part from Bill Lawrence, one of the greatest comedy producers working these days. He’s got on the air right now this series alongside Shrinking and the Scrubs revival — meanwhile, Ted Lasso and Bad Monkey are also on the way again.

So what is the story of Rooster about? If you are not aware of that, let’s just start by sharing the official HBO logline:

A comedy set on a college campus centering on an author’s (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive).

What often makes comedies great is that they can be spawned from such a small idea, and that could prove to be very much the case here. This is a show largely about a relationship, but there are so many elements that could be thrown in over time.

As for episode 2…

The title for it is “Trousers,” and you are going to have a chance to see that next week. The official synopsis does not share much, but we do tend to think it says enough to keep you intrigued for the time being:

When Katie’s future at Ludlow is thrown into question, Walt offers Greg a deal to keep them both on campus.

One of the biggest skills that Lawrence has as a producer is managing to give you a number of different elements at once. You do get a lot of comedy, but those are often interspersed with some legitimate moments of heart. Don’t be shocked if you do get shocked up here and there.

