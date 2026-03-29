The Rookie season 8 episode 13 promo: Dr. John Nolan?

Tomorrow night on ABC, we are going to have a chance to dive into the world of The Rookie for season 8 episode 13. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, let’s just start with the fact that after all of the capers of the past several weeks, Nolan and Bailey are now back in the same city and working together … though things do go off the rails after the fact. Jenna Dewan’s character asks for him to accompany her on a recent trip, mostly because she is working with a rookie and while it is a different field, that is something he has a lot of experience in.

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Yet, here is where we should note that almost anytime The Rookie focuses on a day for Bailey on the job, nothing goes according to plan. If you head over to the link here, you can see a recent promo that puts a lot of attention on that. Right when she tries to help out a man in need, some dangerous people arrive and it turns into a hostage situation. Nolan thinks on his feet quickly and claims that he is a doctor on a ride-along … which may be enough to bide him some time.

There are some episodes of this show that do feel akin to a mini action movie, and there is at least a chance that we are looking at something similar here. Would we be mad about that? Hardly, as this would be a great opportunity to see characters outside of their element and forced to be resourceful. It is also a good opportunity to explore a few different parameters of the Nolan / Bailey relationship after a lot of the stuff that they’ve gone through over the course of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie, including other details on what is ahead

What are you most eager to see heading into The Rookie season 8 episode 13 when it arrives?

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