The Rookie season 8 episode 13 spoilers: A look at ‘The Thinker’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into the world of The Rookie season 8 episode 13. So what more can we say regarding it now?

Well, for starters, it appears as though “The Thinker” is going to be a story about change — especially when it comes to Bailey and her future. That has been rather tumultuous for the past several weeks, but we can’t quite say that we’re shocked — after what she has gone through after her move to DC, why would you think that the plot would now navigate in a straight line? That never felt altogether feasible, no?

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The shift for Jenna Dewan’s character will be one part of what lies ahead here, but far from the only part. To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 13 synopsis below:

Bailey gets a new role, and a ride-along with Nolan goes awry. Meanwhile, the team looks to recruit new members.

Our big question after reading this is just how everything is going to go awry. Beyond just that though, we are curious as to what sort of major arcs we are going to get through the rest of the season. This is a show that has to start thinking a little bit more about that at this point, especially since some of its finales are often big and surprising. Of course, something big and positive for Bradford and Chen is at the top of our wishlist … but whether or not we are going to get it remains to be seen.

Related – Get some more teases on the future on The Rookie, especially when it comes to Lucy and Tim

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 13 when it premieres?

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