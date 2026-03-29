The Pitt season 2 episode 13 preview: The biggest loose ends

As we get prepared to see The Pitt season 2 episode 13 on HBO Max later this week, it does feel like there are many subjects the writers still need to take on. There are only three episodes left, but there are a ton of storylines that do not have all that much of a cohesive end to them.

With that in mind, why not take a moment and focus on the loose ends we’re desperate to get some more answers on before the season is over? There are of course a good dozen or so you could claim, really, we would say that there are four that continue to hover over the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more great reactions and reviews!

1. Will Robby leave on his sabbatical? – This is obviously the biggest one so far and for good reason, as the bulk of the season has been spent around it in some shape or form. It feels like he does not want to leave until he knows if Duke is okay, but is there something more going on here at the same time?

2. Will we see Jesse again? – The last we saw, the character was being taken away by ICE following the confrontation earlier the season. The nurse has become a memorable supporting character, and certainly someone we do want to see back at work.

3. What really happened with baby Jane Doe? – They were introduced at the start of the season and ever since, we’ve only been left with a number of tiny updates. We had a moment where Dr. Al had a reaction to something on her chart — and that in itself remains somewhat of an unanswered question.

4. What will Mohan specialize in? – We may not get a full answer to that this season, but it is possible that the character is being set up for an exit despite this being such a standout year for her.

Related – See more news on The Pitt, including who could help Robby figure out his future

What do you think is the biggest loose end on The Pitt moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







