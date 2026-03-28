The Pitt season 2 episode 13: Who could help Robby?

As we get ready in order to see The Pitt season 2 episode 13 over at HBO Max, we really are starting to feel a time crunch. There are only three more episodes to go until this chapter of the story is done for the time being, so how much ground will be covered in here?

We know that the entire season is based in a day and through that, there is only so much that specific characters can actually change. Yet, at the same time, it does feel like there is a measure of closure on Robby that needs to be reached. Is he really going to leave on the sabbatical, or at least stop lashing out at people left and right? It really does seem like someone has to get through to him, and this is where the presence of one person in particular could prove rather useful.

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If we are to get incredibly specific here, the presence we are talking about here is one Jack Abbot. It has already been confirmed that Shawn Hatosy’s character will be coming back, which does feel right for a multitude of different reasons. We are talking here about someone who has a history with Noah Wyle’s character, and is a full-on equal to him. While we know that Dr. Al is in her own way, she’s also new and the amount of changes she wants to make to the ER has led to some pressure in an array of different forms. Abbot does not bring that.

Can you argue that Jack has already been around, and there hasn’t been an instance of Robby taking all his advice? Sure, but as we do get closer to the end of the season, we do think Robby could be keen to listen to someone — and this one makes the most sense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Pitt and what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 13 when it arrives?

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