The Pitt season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Is Langdon going to leave?

With The Pitt season 2 episode 13 coming to HBO Max in the matter of days, it does feel important to spotlight the key changes. After all, some doctors are starting to wrap up their shifts and because of that, they may also be struggling with their place in the hospital moving forward.

So who may end up being front and center in that? For now, let’s just take a look at Langdon. This is a guy who has absolutely gone through it for most of the season, his first shift back after a long treatment period. Santos has yelled at him, Robby has said that he doesn’t want him around, and there have been multiple instances of patients being taken away from him for a multitude of reasons.

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At his core, we do tend to think that Patrick Ball’s character is a good doctor. However, a loss of confidence can be a really hard thing to deal with especially since the result of it can end up being rather catastrophic. Less confidence can be more mistakes and of course, one slip-up at the wrong moment can bring about the end of your career.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what to expect moving forward, be sure to check out the full The Pitt season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

As the night shift begins, Mohan’s AMA patient is brought back to the ER, Langdon doubts his place in the Pitt, and Robby gets Duke’s results.

Is there a chance that Langdon does quit at the end of the season? Obviously we don’t want that, but this is a show that wrote out Dr. Collins and it is staying true-to-life when it comes to how doctors often do come and go. You have to prepare for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Pitt, including other chatter on what could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 13 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are going to be more episodes for the rest of the season.

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