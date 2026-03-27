The Pitt season 2 episode 13 promo: Robby falls apart?

We know heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 13 that time is of the essence for a number of characters, not that this can be an enormous surprise. There are only three episodes remaining and for some of the doctors, we are near the end of the shift.

Heck, shouldn’t some of them already be out of there? Well, Dr. Robby is certainly leading the charge in that department, based on the latest promo now for what is to come.

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At the end of episode 12 we saw a preview that showed him seeming panicking to the point where Dana tells him to take a break. Is this about waiting around for his friend Duke? Not so much and instead, this may have more to do with him airing out his various grievances and concerns about everyone at the hospital at this point. He worries about if Dr. Al is really going to be okay running the place, if Langdon should be there, and even about something pertaining to Dana. Is this tied to what she did in order to help Emma? Maybe, or it may be tied to Robby looking for some osrt of reason to not leave, even if he has been convincing himself to do that for most of the season.

We have seen and heard of the old cliche that doctors are not always the best patients and honestly, Robby may be one of the best examples of this very thing we’ve seen in a rather long time. This is a guy who has refused the mental health assistance he clearly needs, whether it be due to the traumas of the job, his past, or something else entirely. Hopefully, we will end this season with a far clearer picture.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Pitt episode

What are you most ready to dive into at this point heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 13?

Do you think Robby is finally going to hit his breaking point and with that, say everything on his mind? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, be sure to come back to get some more updates.

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