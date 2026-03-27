The Pitt season 2 episode 13 preview: Will Robby, Dana fall apart?

As we look ahead now to The Pitt season 2 episode 13 on HBO Max next week, there are a handful of things that come across as quite obvious. Everything has to ratchet up further at this point, right?

Well, this is where we do come on here with a reminder that there are only three more episodes to go and with that, the producers may be saving some of the biggest stuff for the end. We’ve already seen a real commitment to trying to make this season feel different with what we had last year; while there’s been a tech shutdown and an incident at a water park, there was no Pitt-fest level disaster event. Something may still be coming…

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So who are we worried about now? Well, we’ve got here what we would consider to be quite a list at this point.

Robby – Why are you still there? You’re saying it is for Duke, but is there something more going on here?

Dana – Obviously, she did what she could in order to protect Emma, but the concern here is that this is bringing back all the trauma from season 1.

Santos – There have been a few worrisome signs and actions from her, and we really just want her to let the walls down so that someone can really help her.

Langdon – His first day back has been more of a disaster as anyone could have anticipated. Can he end on a higher note, or have a better conversation with Robby or Santos?

Mel – Will she be able to get over a lot of her insecurities and fears?

Ultimately, we tend to think that this is just scratching the surface at this point…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Pitt season 2 episode 12

What do you think we are going to be seeing on The Pitt season 2 episode 13?

How do you think this story will set up the upcoming finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

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