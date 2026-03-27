The Pitt season 2 episode 12: Is Robby not leaving, after all?

If there is one key takeaway coming out of the closing scenes of The Pitt season 2 episode 12, it may be simply this: Dr. Robby is more indecisive than ever.

For most of the season, what we have seen here is a doctor speaking with regularity about his desire to exit and go off on his three-month sabbatical. However, here is now in a place where he is making some pretty interesting excuses. A part of him does not want to go until he knows that his friend Duke is being taken care of, even though he has a nurse with him who is actively making sure that he is okay. Then, he seems to just be struggling with the idea of letting go in general. Cassie has tried to give him some advice, but we are not quite sure that he’s heard it.

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What is really going on with Noah Wyle’s character? We do recognize that there may be some out there who feel like this is some mid-life crisis but really, it just feels like someone who has become so disillusioned to what is truly wrong with him. He is looking elsewhere rather than dealing with the problems in front of him and somewhere deep down, he may know that the trip is not actually going to heal him.

The one other thing that is rather interesting at this point is simply that there are still three more episodes this season. That means that there could be a lot of twists and turns still coming. Does anyone else out there feel like something rather ominous could happy to Robby? From the very start of the day, when he came into the hospital without a helmet on, that is something we have been actively worried about.

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 12 when it arrives?

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