Paradise season 3 premiere date hopes over on Hulu

Following the season 2 finale of Paradise today on Hulu, is there anything more that we can really say when it comes to season 3?

Well, first and foremost, we do have to start by noting that there is another season coming, and we do feel rather lucky about knowing this as early as we do. The Sterling K. Brown series is going to be kicking off production on what lies ahead before too long, and we know already that this is likely to be the final chapter. Does that stink? 100%, but it is also hard to be overly angry about it given that this is allowing creator Dan Fogelman to fulfill his original vision. He has yet to say anything that makes us think that he wants to go beyond the original three-season plan and while we would welcome it, that is certainly not something you can bank on at this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other PARADISE reactions and reviews!

The good thing about season 3 starting off production soon is that it does potentially help Hulu fulfill some of their goal of having this remain an annual release. You are going to see more of the show in late winter / spring 2027 unless the streaming service changes their mind. It is worth noting that they do have the final say on some of this stuff, so the cast and crew can not really do all that much when it comes to that.

So what will the season 3 story be?

Honestly, saying anything more about that right now would likely spoil some of the major reveals that are coming from the end of season 2. The only thing that we can note with some measure of confidence here is that we are likely to see new mysteries and characters, whether that be inside or out of the bunker.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Paradise season 3 right now

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







