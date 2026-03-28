Paradise season 3: A huge story update!

As we brace for the Paradise season 2 finale to arrive on Hulu, why not go ahead and share a pretty substantial update on season 3?

For those who are not aware, one of the things that both the streaming service and creator Dan Fogelman have emphasized from the start here is making sure there is a reasonably fast turnaround between seasons. There is no desire to keep you waiting forever from one batch of episodes to the next, and that is one reason why a season 3 has already been ordered.

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Now, we are pleased to report that the scripts are complete as we gear up for production sooner rather than later! In a recent post on his Instagram, Fogelman himself confirmed the good news. This means that the entirety of the story for this show may now be done, as this was planned from the start to be a three-season arc with a defined beginning, middle, and end.

As for what the season 3 finale could look like, it is such a difficult thing to say given that a great deal hinges on what is going to happen at the end of season 2! Our feeling right now is that we are going to learn about Alex and, presumably, see Xavier and Teri make it back to the compound. However, there are a lot of other challenges that await them given that Link is trying to barge in while at the same time, Jeremy and Robinson have been working on a plan to cut off the oxygen supply. A lot of chaotic things are transpiring and at this point, who can say where all of this will land?

Related – Get some more news now on the Paradise finale, including our current expectations

What are you most eager to see in the Paradise season 2 finale, let alone season 3?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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