Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

There is no denying that it has been a really long time since Ahsoka season 1 arrived over on Disney+ — by virtue of that, is more on season 2 coming?

Well, the first order of business here is of course noting that we would absolutely love to see Rosario Dawson and the rest of the cast back on the air before too long. However, there is still some question as to just how long the wait will actually be. The good news here is that production is done, and we do think that Disney is planning to release this season at some point this year. They just have something on the calendar first in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is currently set to hit theaters on May 22.

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So when it comes to getting any sort of Ahsoka-related news this spring, we do have to begin with the caveat that we are probably not going to be learning much until we get to the other side of the Pedro Pascal movie coming out — which is technically still in the spring. By virtue of that, we do think that we’re going to be learning at least something more about the future of the show over the next few months. It could be an exact date, or at least an approximate one.

Realistically, it feels like the late summer / early fall is a good window to actually expect the series back, and we are sure that there are going to be a number of exciting adventures that await. Of course, the first order of business is still seeing whether or not Ahsoka and Sabine can make it off of that planet…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ahsoka right now, including other insight on what could be ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Ahsoka season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates coming up down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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