Ahsoka season 2 spoilers: Game of Thrones alum talks role

For those who are currently unaware, work has already kicked off on Ahsoka season 2 and by virtue of that, there is a lot to discuss.

Obviously, we expect that there is going to be a lot of action and adventure for these characters, especially the title one who has to find her way to get off that planet alongside Sabine. We’re sure that there will be some sort of resolution on this subject.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now if there is one other meta-headline that we have to get into here about the season, it is Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann replacing the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll. The original actor’s death was devastating but there is still a way to honor his work and this character. This is certainly something that McCann is eager to do, based on the comments he made recently to ComicBook.com:

“I think it’s the right decision to carry on his storyline, not just cut it off … We’ve done it before with other things. I hope the fans embrace it and I’ll do my best. I’m just starting now, so I’m just trying to be in the right zone for doing it. It’s pretty bloody exciting. I mean, I remember being a kid with my dad, going to the first one probably in the late ’70s and ’80s. Now I’m training with a lightsaber at night, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do have to get into the unfortunate reality that we will be waiting a good while to see what is next. It remains to be seen how long we are talking, but odds are Ahsoka season 2 is at least 15-18 months out, if not longer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ahsoka now, including some more premiere date hopes

What do you want to see on Ahsoka season 2 when the series eventually premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







