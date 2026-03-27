Watson canceled at CBS; no season 3 on the way

After weeks’ worth of medical mysteries over at CBS, it does appear as though it is case closed for Watson.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the network has opted to not bring back the Morris Chestnut series for another batch of episodes. The news comes as there are several more episodes still to air this season, but it is also not much of a surprise. While its season 2 numbers have improved to returning to Sunday nights, it is losing a good chunk of its lead-in and the network may think that they can find a better use for this timeslot following big-time hits in Tracker and Marshals.

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Once upon a time, CBS did have high hopes for Watson to be one of the bigger hits that they had on the schedule. It got off to a strong start following a key NFL broadcast, but the series could never find a consistently strong enough audience to meet the high standards here. It goes without saying that the Sherlock Holmes brand itself is enormous, but it has never guaranteed instant-hit status for any show out there.

As for what the cancellation means for Chestnut and the cast, our hope is that they are finding this news out at a time when they may be able to pivot into finding new work for the 2026-27 season — or simply venture over to streaming. While network television can often lead to a great sense of security, it can be harder than ever to be a new show at this particular era in history. There is so much competition and really, trying to break through a lot of the noise (especially with young viewers) can be a near-impossible feat.

Related – See more news regarding Watson and what could be coming from here

What do you think about Watson being canceled over at CBS?

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