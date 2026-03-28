Chicago PD season 14 confirmed at NBC; premiere date hopes

If you have had any concerns at all when it comes to the future of Chicago PD over at NBC, let’s just say there is no real reason for that anymore!

On Friday afternoon, it was officially confirmed that the long-running police drama will be coming back for a season 14, extending its run and allowing Wolf Entertainment to continue to have as strong a foothold as any production company out there. All of this does make us feel like it could go on for many more years, provided that the ratings stay strong. We’ve already seen it and the other Chicago series survive a certain amount of cast turnover, so that is a part of the equation that we would not be worried about — at least for the time being.

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Now, could there be an actor or two who is not a part of Chicago PD season 14? In theory sure, but we would not make any blanket assumptions as of this time. All we can do is hope for the best, and also recognize that we are in an era of TV where cost-cutting measures are happening with regularity, regardless of whether or not we want them to. (It feels like this show has at least been able to minimize some damage by having their cast not appear in every episode, reducing the overall cost.)

When will season 14 premiere?

While we would not necessarily circle anything with permanent marker as of yet, we do think you can still pencil in a return in late September or early October — the standard for all TV seasons not impacted by industry strikes or global pandemics. We should get a better sense of the timeslots this May during upfront season; meanwhile, a firm premiere date will be revealed this summer.

Related – Be sure to get more news on the next Chicago PD episode

What do you think about Chicago PD being renewed for an additional season at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

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